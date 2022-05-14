DOLE to workers: Expect holiday pay for work done on May 9

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) is reminding workers in the region of their right to receive additional pay if they worked on May 9, 2022, which was declared as a special holiday by the Malacañang because of the local and national elections.

In a statement issued on Friday, May 13, DOLE Usec. and DOLE-7 concurrent head Victor Del Rosario said it is important that employers are made aware and conscious of the wage computation on a holiday.

Under Labor Code’s Chapter III, Article 94, or the right to holiday pay, the wage rules for Special (Non-Working) Holiday provides that if employees did not work, the “no work, no pay” principle shall apply, unless there is a favorable company policy, practice, or collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on a special day.

Del Rosario said that if workers were asked to render work on a special non-working holiday, they must be paid an additional 30 percent of their basic wage on the first eight hours of work.

For work done in excess of eight hours or overtime work, workers must be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on the said day.

“For workers who would work on a special non-working holiday, which also falls on their rest day, they must be paid an additional 50 percent of their basic wage on the first eight hours of work,” he said.

These wage conditions are supported by a corresponding labor advisory issued by Dole Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

Del Rosario advised workers who are experiencing the underpayment of wages and/or non-payment of holiday premium to report or go directly to the nearest DOLE office in their area.

