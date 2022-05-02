Duterte declares May 3 as regular holiday for Eid’l Fitr
MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte has declared May 3, 2022 as a regular holiday in observance of Eid’l Fitr or the Feast of Ramadan.
Duterte signed Proclamation No. 1356 on Sunday but was released by Malacañang on Monday.
“The entire Filipino nation should have the full opportunity to join their Muslim brothers and sisters in peace and harmony in observance and celebration of Eid’l Fitr, subject to the public health measures of the national government,” the proclamation read.
The proclamation of the holiday was recommended by the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos.
Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea earlier announced that May 3 was declared a regular holiday.
The Muslim celebration begins on Monday, May 2, as earlier announced by the Grand Mufti of the Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta.
