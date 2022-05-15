Comelec-Cebu reminds candidates to file SOCEs on time
CEBU CITY, Philippines – The 2022 local elections may be over but Cebu candidates, both winners and losers, are reminded to disclose their campaign expenditures on time.
The Commission on Elections in Cebu (Comelec-Cebu) told bets to submit their Statements of Contributions and Expenditures (SOCEs) within a period of 30 days from the May 9, 2022 polls.
“Hopefully, you will file your SOCE at this time as early as possible mas maayo. Our deadline will be on June 8,” said lawyer Jerome Brillantes, acting Provincial Elections Supervisor for Comelec-Cebu.
Under Republic Act 7166 or the Synchronized National and Local Elections for Electoral Reforms, each candidate is mandated to file his or her SOCE after the polls.
Winning candidates who fail to submit their SOCEs may be barred or disqualified from holding public office.
SOCEs must contain the ‘full, true, and itemized’ expenses candidates had spent during the campaign period. These included campaign promotional materials such as tarpaulins, television or radio ads, donations, loans, and cash advances, to name some.
Last February 8, the campaign period for national candidates began. For the local bets, the campaign period started last March 25.
