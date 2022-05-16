Garganera looks to institutionalize EOC

CEBU CITY, Philippines—After securing a fresh term as a councilor for Cebu City’s north district, Joel Garganera aims to institutionalize the Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

Asked of his first priorities for his first 100 days in office after his reelection as city councilor, Garganera told CDN Digital that he would work for the institutionalization of the Cebu City EOC, which he is part of as its deputy chief implementer for about two years now since his appointment in July 2020.

As EOC deputy chief implementer, Garganera had been assigned to oversee the coordination between the barangay clusters in the city, the management of the operations center, and ensure the coordination between the Cebu City task force with the IATF Visayas.

Garganera secured 116,190 votes in the recently concluded May 9 local and national elections.

These votes made him second councilor, among the eight newly elected councilors for the City’s north district.

Moreover, Garganera also said among his other priorities include improving the city’s health and calamity response in the grassroots level.

He also said that he would work for the improvement of the city’s solid waste management and to submit the LGBT Ordinance for final deliberation.

As to his appointment for council committees, Garganera told CDN Digital that he is eyeing to be part of the environment, energy, health, and disaster committees.

