Are Rayver Cruz and Julie Anne San Jose making their relationship public?

CEBU, Philippines—Is Rayver Cruz now making it official to the public with Julie Anne San Jose?

Cruz posts a sweet birthday message for his co-host and rumored girlfriend Julie Anne San Jose on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

The post gained support and love from fans of both artists as they were delighted by the actor’s sweet message, calling Julie Anne his “everyday inspiration.”

“Happiest birthday to the one and only Asia’s limitless star and my everyday inspiration @myjaps ♡ ♡ ♡,” he wrote.

Julie Anne turned 28 on Tuesday.

She also posted photos of her with a short caption of gratitude for another year of blessings.

“28 and FULL. I couldn’t ask for more 🎂❤️🙏🏻 ,” Julie Anne wrote.

Julie Anne had a birthday party with her family and closest friends last Monday night, May 16.

Sweet photos of Rayver and Julie Anne were taken during the party by celebrity photo studio Nice Print Photo.

Fellow celebrity Diane Medina, Rayver’s sister-in-law, also dedicated a message for the birthday girl along with a photo of the four of them (Diane, Rodjun, Julie Anne, and Rayver) and wrote the hashtags JulieinBloom and #MyFamily. /rcg

