Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz’s sweet video delights fans
CEBU, Philippines— Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz spread kilig online with their latest duet video.
In the video, Cruz can be seen playing the guitar while they sing “Best Part” by Daniel Caesar and H.E.R.
Aside from their great performance, they made fans and fellow celebrity giddy and gushing over the video.
Some of them also noticed how they looked at each other.
“ang lagkittttttttttttt 🥹🥰,” Gabbi Garcia wrote in the comment section.
“Naks. Inlove na inlove ang kaibigan ko ❤️😍,” Matteo Guidicelli also wrote.
As of this writing, the video garnered 143,513 views on Instagram , and over 895,000 views on TikTok.
Cruz and San Jose have been sparking romantic relationship rumors after dropping some sweet videos together.
