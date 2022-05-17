SEA Games: Gilas Pilipinas whips Cambodia after surviving Thais

MANILA, Philippines—After opening with a close call against Thailand, Gilas Pilipinas had no trouble in easing past an overmatched Cambodia side, 100-32, Tuesday in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Gunning for a 14th straight men’s basketball gold, the Philippines wasted no time in asserting its dominance.

The Filipinos unleashed a 52-11 surge to put the game beyond reach in just two quarters as Gilas took a commanding 57-17 lead at the half.

LeBron Lopez led the way with 17 points, 11 coming in the first half.

Gilas kept its foot on the gas pedal and held Cambodia to just six points in the third quarter to further extend its advantage.

The Nationals, who survived the Thais, 76-73, on Monday, take on Singapore on Wednesday at Thanh Tri District Sporting Hall.

