Megan Young welcomes new fur baby ‘Chia’ to fam

CEBU, Philippines—Celebrity couple Megan Young and Mikael Daez has a new fur baby.

On Tuesday, May 17, the former beauty queen posted photos of the newest member of their family.

Megan can be seen carrying ‘Chia’ and ‘Soba’ on her lap along with some other photos of them with Mikael.

‘Chia’ the baby sister of their fur baby ‘Soba.’

“Excuse the bagong gising look 😋 the little blob of fur you see is the newest addition to our family, Chia! She’s Soba’s baby sister 🥹 Soba is an awkward one and doesn’t really know how to socialize but she seems really excited and curious about Chia 😍 she might also be a little jealous 😅,” she wrote as a caption.

Mikael also uploaded photos of their little family on his Instagram page. He introduced Chia as the “dark knight of our family .”

“Our family is growing! First, there was one, and now we have two!! Introducing Chia— the dark knight of our family 😝😍 She’s actually the younger sister of Soba from another mister,” Mikael wrote.

Fans of the couple gushed about how cute the fur siblings are and flooded the comments section with praises. /rcg

