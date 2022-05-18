WeOnlyHaveOneEarth: Group of individuals in Cebu join hands for coastal clean-up

CEBU CITY, Philippines— A group of individuals here are fighting for mother Earth in simple ways they can.

On Sunday, May 15, 2022, 150 individuals from Compostela, Danao, Sogod, Catmon, and Borbon, joined hands for a coastal clean-up drive in Luyang, Carmen town, northern Cebu.

Ka-Siloy Jan Wesley reached out to CDN Digital to share this small victory and to inspire more people to join their movement.

“Ang amoang programa gilangkuban ug participants coming from different towns such as Compostela, Danao, Sogod, Catmon, Borbon. Nag ila-ila ra ming tanan through social media platforms,” he said.

(Our program is participated by people from different towns such as Compostela, Sogod, Catmon, Borbon and the city of Danao. We met each other through social media platforms.)

There were a total of 300 plus participants who registered to take part in the movement but due to the weather, only 150 plus participants were able to still make it.

The group was able to collect sacks of garbage from the coast of Luyang, Carmen.

Making a better Earth! One coastline at a time!Luyang, Carmen Coastal cleanup 5.15.2022 🏖️ 🏝️🗑️♻️#WeOnlyHaveOneEarth 🌎 Posted by BeardSama on Monday, May 16, 2022

Here’s to hoping more will join the next coastal clean-up drive movement of this group of of concerned citizens.

#WeOnlyHaveOneEarth

/bmjo

