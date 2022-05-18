Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff stun in their freediving shoots in Panglao, Bohol

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones May 18,2022 - 04:40 PM

CEBU, Philippines — Celebrity couple Anne Curtis and Erwan Heussaff’s recent underwater photoshoot definitely inspires your next dive.

Photographer Martin Zapanta took to social media to share stunning freediving photos of Anne and Erwan in the waters of Panglao Island in Bohol.

In the first set of photos, Zapanta posted some sweet snaps of the couple while in the water and captioned it, “W A R M T H”

Meanwhile, the second set of photos showed the couple swimming into a plane wreck.

“W R E C K A G E / @erwan x @annecurtissmith,” Zapanta wrote on the photos.

Anne and Erwan also took their daughter Dahlia Amélie to the famous Chocolate Hills and Panglao beach as seen in Anne’s photos on Instagram.

Anne and her sister Jasmin Curtis-Smith also spent some quality time as they got reunited with their brother Thomas James on the beautiful island.

“Long time, no sea @thomasjamescs 🌊

Your ates are happy to have you back for a couple of weeks. 🤍 @jascurtissmith,” Anne shared.

