Sarok Weavers coach Alocillo relinquishes post to focus on basketball, volleyball clinics

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Consolacion Sarok Weavers’ head coach Kareem Alocillo has now shifted his full attention to his volleyball and basketball programs after relinquishing his post with the team following their title run in the Pilipinas Super League (PSL) U21 Aspirants Division Cup last month in Zamboanga del Norte.

In a message posted on his social media account, Alocillo thanked everyone from the Sarok Weavers’ team for a “once in a lifetime opportunity,” given to him as head coach of the vaunted squad nthat ruled the regional tournament.

“First of all, I would like to say thank you to Boss Marky Marc (Marc Malazarte) for giving me this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Second, to all Consolacionanons for accepting me as your own, it has been great representing your beautiful town and all I can say is that I gave my all! Glad I was part of bringing your first national title. Third, to all the Coaching staff especially to my mentor, Coach Paul Alelu Flores for the guidance, Players and Utilities for trusting me, the memories we shared was (sic) beyond basketball,” said Alocillo.

He will be succeeded by one of the team consultants Lee Mhar Dahil as the new head coach of the Sarok Weavers.

Alocillo who is known for his grassroots coaching clinic in Cebu led the Sarok Weavers into its dominating run in the PSL U21 Aspirants Division Cup, winning the inaugural title last April in Roxas, Zamboanga del Norte.

The Sarok Weavers finished their campaign with a stellar 9-1 (win-loss) record, including their semifinals and finals appearances. They swept the host team, Roxas Vanguards, in the championship round, 2-0, in their Best-of-Three Finals series.

SHIFTING FOCUS

Alocillo said he will now focus on his “Coach A Sports Academy” program which features two sports – basketball and volleyball.

These sports clinics targeted to last for a year will kick off on June 4 in Cebu City, Talisay City, and Lapu-Lapu City.

The Cebu City campus for volleyball will be held at the G2G Gym and at the Samantabhadra Educational Institute while the Talisay City campus will be at the San Pio Village in Barangay Dumlog. The Lapu-Lapu City campus is located at the Bagong Silang Elementary School in Barangay Pajac.

This will coincide with Alocillo’s Coach A Basketball program at the same venue.

For more information about Alocillo’s Coach A Sports Academy basketball and volleyball programs, visit its official Facebook page. /rcg

