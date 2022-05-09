Erwan Heussaff and Dahlia delight fans with their cute father-daughter banter
CEBU, Philippines — Erwan Heussaff and daughter Dahlia have the cutest father-daughter duo moments!
Erwan shared on Instagram a video with Dahlia where they tried to sing together for a video dedicated to his wife Anne Curtis on Mother’s Day.
“We were supposed to sing this song together and then use it as the background music, in our Mother’s Day video. It clearly didn’t work out, but we tried,” Erwan shared.
In the video, Cute Dahlia can be heard saying “I’m so pretty, Oh no, I’m sakay.”
They were singing “Something” by The Beatles.
Netizens could not help but gush over the adorable video.
Erwan also shared another candid video of Anne having mother and daughter moments with Dahlia.
“Stolen moments of never not being a mother,” he captioned the video.
Erwan and Anne tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed daughter Dahlia in 2020.
/dbs
