Erwan Heussaff and Dahlia delight fans with their cute father-daughter banter

By: Micah Sophia C. Marcellones - Multimedia specialist - CDN Digital | May 09,2022 - 09:00 AM

CEBU, Philippines — Erwan Heussaff and daughter Dahlia have the cutest father-daughter duo moments!

Erwan shared on Instagram a video with Dahlia where they tried to sing together for a video dedicated to his wife Anne Curtis on Mother’s Day.

“We were supposed to sing this song together and then use it as the background music, in our Mother’s Day video. It clearly didn’t work out, but we tried,” Erwan shared.

In the video, Cute Dahlia can be heard saying “I’m so pretty, Oh no, I’m sakay.”

They were singing “Something” by The Beatles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erwan Heussaff (@erwan)

Netizens could not help but gush over the adorable video.

Erwan also shared another candid video of Anne having mother and daughter moments with Dahlia.

“Stolen moments of never not being a mother,” he captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erwan Heussaff (@erwan)

Erwan and Anne tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed daughter Dahlia in 2020.

RELATED STORIES

Dahlia Amélie and Thylane Katana share the cutest ‘BFF’ kiss

Anne Curtis and Dahlia’s cutest twinning moment

Anne Curtis shares adorable photos of Dahlia as little weightlifter

Anne teases return to limelight on her birthday: ‘She’s back’

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy