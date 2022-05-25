It’s time to rethink your internet subscription – here’s why

As pandemic restrictions are easing, we’re all encountering new changes in our lives such as return to office, face-to face-classes, and reopening of establishments.

While we’ve been highly reliant on the internet the past years and invested in a quality connection, we have to face the fact that we’re also readjusting our expenses now that we’re not as cooped up at home anymore.

So, is your home internet plan still right for you?

It’s evident that a reliable internet connection remains a necessity for every home, but it might be time to rethink your family’s internet connection requirements. Veer away from choosing cheap but unreliable internet plans and also opt-out of super high-speed plans that take up a chunk of your household expenses.

Search for the “swak” internet subscription that is perfect for your needs and budget. Here are some of the many reasons why a “swak” internet subscription is just what you and your family should have.

Manage your work or school tasks better

As we fix our schedules in the form of calendared tasks, virtual work apps have proven to be helpful in making our tasks successful, be it for work, school or personal duties.

Having a good internet connection can easily translate to closing a deal, having your research approved, or submitting your assignments on time — without backlogs!

A fast and stable connection is also essential for an effective hybrid set-up and flexible work arrangements, whether you’re at home, at the office, or at school, so you won’t have to worry about missed meetings and late submissions of projects.

SKY Fiber can give you the needed fast and uninterrupted connectivity with a 50Mbps Plan which is only P1,699 per month. And if face-to-face classes or work happen soon and added expenses come in, your subscription plan just agrees with your budget.

Hassle-free online purchases and booking

If you’re one of those individuals who got hooked on the convenience of shopping online during the pandemic, you’ll probably be loyal to it now.

With available shopping apps and delivery services, we can all get what we need in just a few simple taps and clicks. As long as you have an internet connection, you can save yourself from the hassle of lifting heavy shopping bags, roaming grocery aisles and stress from thinking about possible exposure to other diseases.

But don’t forget that you still need to get the right amount of internet speed. You don’t want to miss out on those online promos, especially now that people are itching to book those seat sales and vacay packages. At the same time, find a subscription that doesn’t cost a lot so you still have some cash for your shopping needs.

Get all these conveniences even with just SKY Fiber’s most affordable 20Mbps for only P999 per month.

Uninterrupted TV shows and movies

As everyone stayed indoors in the past two years, we kept looking for ways to be entertained to fill the long hours of isolation and eventually found solace with the help of streaming services.

While a number of cinemas are gradually opening, many cinema-goers still prefer to watch movies and TV shows at the comforts of their home.

With SKY Fiber, you can get a hold of an Unli Broadband + HD Cable TV Plan. No more buffering interruptions when streaming your favorite show with a 40Mbps bundle plan that also comes with a SKY Evo digibox.

SKY Evo allows you to seamlessly access their wide array of channels alongside popular streaming platforms and other apps on Google Play Store. Not only do you get to check all your internet needs, you can also experience a fun movie night at home without the stress of waiting in long lines at movie theaters.

Avoid the stress and speed up daily tasks

As we live in a digital and fast-paced world, our need for fast and reliable internet connection at home is also a necessity as our family needs to avoid the stress and speed up our tasks at home. You’ll be able to enjoy family time much more too.

But with the hustle and bustle around the house, you definitely won’t always be working in one place. Good thing SKY Fiber has Super Speed Plans that comes with a free WiFi Mesh (in select plans) for proper distribution of the WiFi signals and seamless connectivity anywhere in your home. Work wherever you want at home without having to worry about your connection!

All these without overpaying

While we’re all recovering from the financial challenges of the pandemic, we can’t deny that budgeting and spending just enough for what you need is important.

In this case, one can make school easier, work faster, and daily tasks more efficient with the internet while not having to empty your wallet. You can simply assess your current internet plan and check out other options which may be more suitable to your lifestyle. Besides, the fastest plans aren’t always for everyone and you’ll just end up paying more than what you need.

That’s why SKY Fiber’s Super Speed Plans focuses on offering the best value plans for your family.

You get fiber-fast speed with budget friendly prices. Select plans also get additional speeds of up to 50% for free until the end of July 2022. So if you’ll get the 50Mbps Plan, you can experience up to 75Mbps speed at no additional cost to the monthly fee until July 31, 2022.

To know more about SKY Fiber’s “swak,” fast, and reliable internet plans, head over to their website.