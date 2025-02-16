Pacquiao wants nuclear, Binay eyes renewable energy in Mindanao

DAVAO DEL NORTE – Former Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Makati City Mayor Abby Binay proposed different solutions to address the perennial electricity supply issues in Mindanao.

Pacquiao and Binay made their stance known when asked by the local media here in Tagum City as to what policies would they push to solve the power supply problems in Mindanao should they win this upcoming midterm elections.

Pacquiao pushed for tapping of nuclear power as source of energy.

“That is the number one problem of our country: the power supply,” Paqcuiao said, noting that this problem had foreign businessmen “think twice” about investing in the country.

“For me, we should really have our own nuclear power plant like in Bataan,” he continued, referring to the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant in Morong town which was built but was never operational.

“Because the progress of our country would be slower than a turtle without this system,” Pacquiao said of nuclear power plant.

Sustainable energy

For Binay’s part, sustainable energy is the key.

Binay said that 52 percent of Mindanao’s electricity came from coal, noting that solar power and biomass are underutilized.

“I think before we could talk progress in a certain area, we need to solve the demand for power,” Binay said in Filipino.

“There is a possibility for renewable energy,” Binay said. “Those are untapped potential that Mindanao can be a source of solution for the demand of power.”

The Alyansa sa Bagong Pilipinas will kick off the Mindanao leg of its campaign in Davao del Norte on Saturday, a province considered the bailiwick of the Duterte family who have become the present administration’s archrival.

