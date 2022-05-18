Court dismisses case against Chan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—The Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 72 has dismissed a civil case filed by Lapu-Lapu City Representative Paz Radaza against Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

RTC Branch 72 Presiding Judge Mendulfo Pintor Jr. dismissed the case after Radaza and its counsel failed to appear in the mediation proceedings last March 30, 2022.

“In view of the failure of the petitioner to appear during the mediation despite due notice, this case is hereby DISMISSED pursuant to Section 5 in relation to Section 4, Rule 18 of the Amended Rules of Civil Procedure,” Pintor said on its order dated May 16, 2022.

The mayor of Lapu-Lapu City welcomed the decision of the court.

“At least once and for all no, naklaro gyud nga ang naay full authority mao ang executive with regards of the property of the city,” Chan said.

Meanwhile, Atty. Kim Anthony Castro, legal counsel of Radaza, said they have not yet received a copy of the said order from the court.

He added that they did not also receive a copy of a previous order, referring the case to mediation.

“We will decide on the appropriate action to take upon receipt of the order from the court,” Castro said in a statement.

