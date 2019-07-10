DILG to Paz Radaza: Find a new office

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Eduardo Año said that Lapu-Lapu District Representative Paz Radaza cannot insist to stay in her office at the Lapu-Lapu City Hall.

Año said that the City Hall is under the jurisdiction of Mayor Ahong Chan and can be appropriated by him for any use he deems necessary.

Watch Año’s explanation on the matter:

WATCH: Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said that Lapu-Lapu Mayor Ahong Chan has the auhority to appropriate the use of the offices in the City Hall according to his preference. | Delta Letigio #CDNDigital 由 CDN Digital 发布于 2019年7月9日周二

The DILG secretary said the ordinance allocating an office for the representative cannot be considered as valid because it was not signed by the mayor and was not published in any print publication.

Año also said that Radaza, as part of the legislative branch of the national government, should not stay in the City Hall, a local government unit.

The DILG said it will intervene in the case if necessary but urged the Congresswoman to find a new office and allow the new mayor to execute his powers in his own jurisdiction. /bmjo