DOT promotes Mindanao as key tourist destination with colorful new brand

The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Monday (May 2) launched the Colors of Mindanao campaign as it positions the Philippines’ second largest group of islands that is home to a great many and diverse cultures, landscapes, and gastronomy



The campaign was spearheaded by Undersecretary for Mindanao Myra Paz Valderrosa-Abubakar and the regional directors of Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, CARAGA, the Davao region, and SOCCSKSARGEN—Mindanao’s five regions.

In her opening message, Tourism Secretary Berna Romulo-Puyat noted that while each province is known for their unique attributes “this is the first time that the whole of Mindanao is united under one banner.”

“What a colorful banner it is, with each hue representing a tourism product that is part of an inter or intraregional circuit. This campaign is timely and significant, as we just recently reopened the Philippines to international tourism,” Puyat added.

The campaign showcased new tourism products and circuits under unique color themes corresponding to a tourism aspect: blue for dive tourism, teal for sun and beach, green for ecotourism, brown for farm tourism, violet for culture and heritage, red for adventure and sports, orange for food tourism, and yellow for faith tourism. These were formulated by the five Mindanao regional offices in a bid to foster unity in diversity, sustainability, inclusivity, and a more progressive tourism not only in Mindanao but also in the country.

“It is high time that travelers and tourists think of Mindanao as a top destination in the Philippines. The island region is blessed with a multitude of beautiful destinations, historical sites, and cultural wonders. The Colors of Mindanao campaign aims to attract different types of travelers to the region, from divers, eco-adventurers, and beach bums — to history buffs, foodies, and the faithful,” the tourism chief urged.

“This campaign also highlights Halal and Muslim friendly tourism, one of the fastest growing tourism sectors in the world. As one of the major new products of the DOT, halal tourism will bring special attention to the attractions and cuisine in Mindanao and help boost the tourism economy in the area,” she added.

It can be recalled in 2021 that the DOT instituted Halal Food Tourism and its first Halal-centric coffee table book titled, “Bismillah Before Eating” to showcase the traditional and culinary offerings of the different regions in Mindanao.

Puyat added that the Colors of Mindanao was given a preview at the recently concluded 21st World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit in Manila when the DOT regional directors of Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, SOCCSKSARGEN, and CARAGA graced the summit in a wardrobe made of Tausug fabrics, beadwork from Bukidnon, Yakan weaves, and other artisan handicraft from Mindanao.

