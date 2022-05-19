Law establishing CTU Liloan, Borbon campuses inked

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The law establishing the Cebu Technological University Liloan town and Borbon town campuses has now been signed by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Fifth District Congressman Duke Frasco announced that President Duterte has officially inked House Bill No. 6877 into Republic Act No 11751.

The law is officially knows as “An Act Establishing Campuses of the Cebu Technological University (CTU) in the municipalities of Liloan, Borbon, Province of Cebu, to be known respectively as the CTU-Liloan Campus and CTU-Borbon Campus and Appropriating Funds Therefo.”

The President has signed the law on April 27, 2022, as among the four laws establishing state university campuses in different provinces in the country including Cebu, Nueva Ecija, and Ilocos Sur, among others.

“Under Republic Act No. 11751, the law mandates that CTU-Liloan and CTU-Borbon provide technical-vocational, undergraduate, and graduate courses within their areas of competency and specialization, pursuant to their mandate.

“The funding for the creation of the campuses will be taken from the annual General Appropriations Act (GAA),” said Frasco in the post.

The two schools are expected to widen the reach of quality education to the other town in Cebu beyond the highly urbanized cities (HUCs).

Frasco primarily authored the law with co-authors, Representatives Mark Go and Eric Go Yap. It was sponsored by Senator Joel Villanueva in the Senate before being passed and submitted to the President.

