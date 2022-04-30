CTU grad tops LET elem level exam; 7 others from Cebu schools in Top 10

By: Doris C. Bongcac April 30,2022 - 07:40 AM

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — A Cebuana topped the Licensure Examination for Teachers (LET) Elementary Level that was held in March 2022.

Maricris Colipano, a graduate of the Cebu Technological University (CTU) Campus in Carmen, Cebu, garnered an average of 92.40 percent.

Seven other Cebu graduates joined Colipano in the Top 10 spot, according to results released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) Friday night, April 29.

They are Lucille Dejos of the Talisay City College (3rd); Jomar Manada of the University of Cebu (5th); Glenmer Redido of CTU, Moalboal (6th); Khuenalyn Ricardo of CTU, Moalboal (7th); Dominique Marie Pauline Policios of the University of San Carlos (9th); and Kim Verlie Pianiar of CTU Main Campus (10th).

In the second level, none of the Cebu exam-takers made it to the Top 10.

Kim Ravida of the University of Southeastern Philippines in Davao City landed in the top spot of the secondary level examination.

According to the PRC, a total of 10,039 or 48.81 percent of the 20,567 examinees in the elementary level passed the examination.

In the secondary level, a total of 7,809 or 41.72 percent or the 18,717 examinees passed during the examinations held in 24 testing centers in the country last March 27, 2022.

“It is further announced that of the 10,039 elementary teacher passers, 246 are first timers and 9,793 are repeaters. For the secondary teachers, 2,194 passers are first timers and 5,615 are repeaters,” the PRC said.

/dbs

