Traffic enforcer, suspect in sideswiping incident reach amicable settlement

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The traffic enforcer and the suspect who sideswiped him in Balamban, Cebu on Wednesday afternoon, May 18, 2022, have agreed to an amicable settlement, the police said.

Police Staff Sergeant Readan Lara of Balamban Police Station said they have already released Bernardo Gorgonio Ricafort, 55, and the driver of the pickup truck that hit Jovey Ramos, a traffic enforcer who was manning the traffic near an intersection in front of St. Francis de Assisi Church in Brgy. Baliwagan, Balamban, Cebu.

The incident was caught on camera and went viral.

Ricafort has been released from police custody on the night of the incident or at around 10 p.m on Wednesday.

“Na release na nato kay ang both parties nagka settle,” Lara told CDN Digital on Thursday afternoon, May 19.

He said both camps have agreed to an amicable settlement wherein Ricafort would help shoulder Ramos’ hospitalization expenses. In exchange, Ramos will no longer file a case against Ricafort.

“Nagkasinabot ra sila. Di man pod ta kapugos kung di sila mo-file ug di sad ta ka-hold og dugay sa suspect,” he added.

He said Ramos was referred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City on Wednesday night for the treatment of the injuries he sustained from the incident. /rcg

