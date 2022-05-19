Barangay Tungasan declared as drug-cleared, gets P50K reward

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Barangay Tungasan in Olango Island has received a cash reward of P50,000 from the Lapu-Lapu City Government after it was declared a drug-cleared barangay.

The Regional Oversight Committee on Barangay Drug-Clearing Program made the declaration on September 28, 2021.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan personally turned over the cheque to Iglesia Inoc, the barangay secretary of Tungasan.

Garry Lao, head of the City of Lapu-Lapu Office for Substance Abuse Prevention, admitted that the release of the cash reward was delayed, due to the election ban.

He added that the funds will be used for anti-drug-related activities of the barangay.

“Nadugay-dugay rani nato paghatag sa Barangay Tungasan tungod sa election ban. So right now, atong ihatag ang cash reward para magamit sad sa ilang anti-illegal drugs activities nga pagahimoon sa ilang barangay,” Lao said.

Aside from Tungasan, Barangays Tingo, Baring, Caw-oy, and Suba-Basbas were also declared as drug-cleared barangays, while Barangay Caohagan was declared a drug-free barangay.

Lao also added that they are still evaluating other barangays to be declared as drug cleared. /rcg

