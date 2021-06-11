Father, accused of raping his daughter, arrested in Balamban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 47-year-old father accused of raping his 18-year-old daughter in 2018 is already waiting for the commitment order from the court after he was arrested by the operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Group-Visayas Field Unit (AKG-VFU-7) on Thursday, June 10, in Barangay Cansomoroy in Balamban town in western Cebu.

Police Lieutenant Zosimo Ravanes, team leader of AKG-VFU-7, said that they already returned the warrant of arrest to the issuing court after they served the warrant to the father, arrested him yesterday and temporarily detained him in Balamban Police Station as he awaits the commitment order from the court.

Ravanes said that the complainant, who is already 21 years old this year, filed a complaint against her father in June 2020, which was right after she moved out from their home and already had a family. The warrant of arrest was issued by Judge Judilyn Hugo Tapia-Menchavez of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 8 in Toledo City last June 3. The warrant has no bail recommended.

Ravanes said that they served the warrant a few days after they received it on June 8, 2021.

When they located the accused, the policemen immediately coordinated with the Cansomoroy barangay officials to inform the father of his outstanding warrant.

“The barangay captain first went to the house of the accused, and he informed him of his pending warrant of arrest for rape accusations filed by his daughter last 2020. The accused did not resist their arrest as he already expected this, not the warrant but the complaint coming from his daughter,” Ravanes said in Cebuano language.

Quoting their investigation, Ravanes said that the victim was 18 years old when she was allegedly raped more than once by her father last 2018. The victim is the second child in the family. In the same year, the father lost his wife after the latter died while in labor of their supposedly 8th child. Two years after, the victim moved out of his father’s custody.

Ravanes said that the father denied the rape allegations of his daughter.

The victim, on the other hand, said she was willing to continue the case against her father.

As of this posting, the accused is currently detained at the Balamban Police Station detention cell waiting for the commitment order from the court.

/dbs