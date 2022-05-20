Pagasa: Cloudy Friday with rain showers nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and intermittent rain showers will prevail in most areas of Northern and Central Luzon due to southwesterly surface wind flow, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported on Friday, May 20, 2022.

The state weather bureau warned residents of the Ilocos region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, Cagayan, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, and Pampanga to expect scattered rains and thunderstorms, which may trigger flash floods and landslides.

“Patuloy ang mga pag-ulan sa malaking bahagi ng Luzon dulot ng southwesterly surface windflow o ‘yung hangin galing sa Timog Kanluran, lalo na po sa Western sections ng Northern and Central Luzon. While for the rest of the country, meron lamang mga localized thunderstorms o pulo-pulong pag-ulan sa hapon hanggang sa gabi,” Pagasa weather specialist Benison Estareja said in an early morning public forecast.

(We continue to expect rain in many parts of Luzon due to the southwesterly wind flow or the winds that blow from the southwest, especially in the western sections of Northern and Central Luzon. While for the rest of the country, localized thunderstorms or scattered rain showers are expected in the afternoon and evening.)

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies and isolated rain showers are expected in Metro Manila and the rest of the country, due to localized thunderstorms with possible flash floods or landslides.

“Bagamat wala tayong inaasahang bagyo na papasok sa ating Philippine area of responsibility hanggang early next week. Meron tayong mga kumpol ng ulap na na-monitor dito sa may silangan ng Mindanao. Associated ‘yan sa Intertropical Convergence Zone,” Estareja added.

(While we have not observed any storm in the vicinity of Philippine area of responsibility until early next week, we have monitored a cluster of clouds in the eastern part of Mindanao. This is associated with the Intertropical Convergence Zone.)

gsg

READ MORE:

Rainy Thursday in Bicol, VisMin due to approaching typhoon — Pagasa

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy