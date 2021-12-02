Rainy Thursday in Bicol, VisMin due to approaching typhoon — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The typhoon outside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) may trigger light to heavy rains in the Bicol region, Visayas and Mindanao on Thursday, December 2, 2021, the state weather bureau reported.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Typhoon Nyatoh was estimated to be 1,440 kilometers east northeast of Southern Luzon, packing sustained winds of 120 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center with gustiness of up to 150 kph.

Pagasa said the typhoon is forecast to move north-northwest and may not enter PAR.

“Despite its distance from the Philippine landmass, the trough of this typhoon will bring increased likelihood of scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rains and thunderstorms over Bicol region, Visayas, and Mindanao in the next 24 hours,” Pagasa said in its advisory.

Aside from the typhoon, the northeast monsoon or “amihan”, will also bring rainy weather to many parts of the country.

Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Apayao, and Aurora and partly cloudy to cloudy skies in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Pagasa also raised a gale warning over the northern and eastern seaboards of Luzon, the western seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of the Visayas, which are expected to have rough to very rough sea conditions with up to 5.5-meter of waves.

READ MORE: Rainy Friday over Metro Cebu due to ITCZ

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy