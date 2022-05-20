SEA Games: Shugen Nakano clinches Philippines’ second judo gold

By: Lance Agcaoili - @inquirerdotnet - Inquirer.net | May 20,2022 - 08:39 PM

MANILA, Philippines — Shugen Nakano completed his golden repeat in the 66-kilogram men’s judo of the 31st Southeast Asian Games on Friday at Hoai Duc Gymnasium in Vietnam.

Nakano, who won the gold in the 2019 SEA Games, beat Hoang Phuc Truong of host Vietnam in the final to rule his division anew.

Nakano took down Cambodian Kimheng Vorn in the semifinal to reach the gold medal match.

It was the country’s second gold in judo after Rena Furukawa ruled the 57kg women’s division.

Khrizzia Pabulayan nabbed silver medal in the 52kg women’s judo, losing to Vietnamese Thi Thanh Thuy Nguyen in the final.

Pabulayan outlasted Myanmar’s Aye Mar Lar in the semifinal. She also beat Maryam Maharani March of Indonesia in the preliminary.

She surpassed her previous bronze medal in the 2019 edition.

The Philippines has three silver medals and a bronze in judo.

