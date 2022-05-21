Cong TV decided to drop his Vietnam trip to be with pregnant girlfriend

By: Immae Lachica - General Assignments Reporter/CDN Digital | May 21,2022 - 11:26 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Sana all, Cong!

Youtuber and gamer Lincoln “Cong” Velasquez or most popularly known as Cong TV is making every girl say, “sana all”.

In his recent vlog titled, ‘PAASAPORTE’ Cong outdid himself once again.

The video started with Cong nervously talking to the camera about his plan to go to Vietnam to watch the egames of the Southeast Asian Games.

He even asked his brother, Junnie Boy to help him ask permission from his pregnant girlfriend, Viy Cortez.

To his surprise, Viy gave him permission to go to Vietnam, but the catch was, that Cong has misplaced his passport for almost a year now.

Fast forward to their monthsary date, May 17, Cong asked Viy again if he could still go to Vietnam if he had found his passport.

To Viy’s surprise, Cong found his passport all thanks to his mother.

The day has come, the flight day, D-day.

The boys are all geared up and ready to fly to Vietnam.

Passing through immigration and all, Cong felt something was not really right.

He decided to let go of the flight to Vietnam and go home to his pregnant girlfriend who was clearly upset about the trip.

“Di ba sabi ko kanina ito ang storya na nagpapakita na lahat, posible. Akalain mo yun, posible pa lang kalimutan na lahat ng mga masasarap na bagay. Gustong gusto ko sana sumama at maglakbay pero tsaka na lang siguro, pag kasama ko na kayong dalawa” said Cong TV as he ended his vlog.

The vlog which was uploaded Friday, April 20, has reached 2.4 million views as of Saturday morning, April 21.

RELATED STORIES

SEA Games: Women’s Wild Rift team delivers PH’s first esports gold

SEA Games: Sibol rules Mobile Legends: Bang Bang for 2nd esports gold

Souped-up PH esports team Sibol sets SEA Games scheme

Fernandez commends Vietnam’s “organized” hosting of 31st SEAG

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy