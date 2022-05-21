Cebu graduate in Top 10 of May 2022 Dentist Licensure Exams

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A graduate of the Cebu Doctors University (CDU) made it to the Top 10 of the recently concluded May 2022 Dentist Licensure Examinations.

Von Chingkee Ragasa, who garnered an average of 81 percent, shared the ninth spot with Mary Elizabeth Rivas of the University of the East-Manila.

Cenry Santiago, a student of Centro Escolar University, topped the licensure examination after garnering a score of 82.77 percent followed by Paul Andrew Maquidato of the University of Perpetual Health System-Laguna and Maria Kamille Delfin of the University of the Philippines-Manila on the second and third places, respectively.

Maquidato got an average of 82.30 percent while Delfin got 81.94 percent.

CDU was also recognized as the only top performing school in the country during the May 2022 examinations with an 80 percent passing percentage or with 50 or more examinees passing the examination.

The Professional Regulatory Commission (PRC) released the results of the May 2022 Dentist Licensure Exams on Friday night, May 20.

The PRC said the licensure exams was held on the first week of May in various testing centers in the country, including Cebu, Baguio, and Manila.

It produced a total of 683 passers from the 1,472 graduates who took the licensure exams.

