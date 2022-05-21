Ryza Cenon shares relatable post about being a hands-on mom: ‘Matutulala ka nalang sa pagod’

CEBU, Philippines — Hands-on moms can absolutely relate to Ryza Cenon’s recent post on Instagram.

The 34-year-old celebrity mom shared a photo of herself and shared how it is being a mother.

“After mo mag pakain, magpaligo, saka patulog ng anak mo… may moment talaga na mapapaupo ka tapos matutulala ka nalang sa pagod then sabay hingang malalim then game na ulit,” she said.

“Relate din ba kayo mga mommies? Kung nakakarelate kayo isang mahigpit na yakap sa inyo mga mommies!!! 💗 #izaymoment,” she added.

In the comment section, fellow celebrity mom Sam Pinto answered, “Always.”

Some netizens said that they also experience the same, “Super relateeee 😢 pero fulfilling naman everyday! Lavaaarn.”

“Relate much mumsh, I’m a mom of two boys a 4yr old and and an 4mos old. Pero kaya tayo tinawag na wondermom kasi we’re so amazing. ❤️ A big hug!” a netizen also shared her experience.

Despite looking tired in the photo, fans were quick to comment on how glowing she is.

“Relate! Pero sana ganyan kapretty at kafresh kagaya mo momsh,” a netizen wrote.

Some of them also joked, “Yes Mommy, pero bakit ako di naman ganyan ka-ganda pag natutulala?”

Cenon welcomed her first child with her partner, Miguel Cruz, in October 2020. /rcg

