Local celebrity ‘hot mommas’ this summer 2022

CEBU, Philippines—The hot days of summer are certainly far from over. 

However, the  excitement of summer comes with it the pressure to fit our bodies into an ideal summer body.

Although summer is known as “beach body” or “bikini body”  season, it’s important to remember that you only need two things to have a beach body: your body, and a beach!

There are so many local celebrity ‘hot mommas’ looking stunning in their bikinis.

Here, CDN Digital rounded up some of the beach photos of these celebrity moms  to give fans hope that motherhood doesn’t mean losing one’s beach body.

Hot mommas: Anne Curtis

Anne Curtis

 

Hot mommas Kryz Uy

Kryz Uy

 

Hot mommas : Sarah Lahbati

Sarah Lahbati

 

Hot mommas Solenn Heussaff

Solenn Heussaff

 

Hot mommas Coleen Garcia

Coleen Garcia

 

Elisse Joson

 

Max Collins

 

Isabelle Daza

 

Beauty Gonzales

 

Jodi Sta. Maria

 

Camille Prats

