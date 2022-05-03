Local celebrity ‘hot mommas’ this summer 2022

CEBU, Philippines—The hot days of summer are certainly far from over.

However, the excitement of summer comes with it the pressure to fit our bodies into an ideal summer body.

Although summer is known as “beach body” or “bikini body” season, it’s important to remember that you only need two things to have a beach body: your body, and a beach!

There are so many local celebrity ‘hot mommas’ looking stunning in their bikinis.

Here, CDN Digital rounded up some of the beach photos of these celebrity moms to give fans hope that motherhood doesn’t mean losing one’s beach body.

/dbs