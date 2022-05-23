CFC falters in battle-for-third

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants bowed to the Stallions Laguna FC, 1-2, in the Battle-for-Third of the Copa Paulino Alcantara of the Philippines Football League (PFL) last Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) training center in Carmona, Cavite.

Despite the loss, the Gentle Giants made their presence felt in the tournament by hauling four wins in the elimination round and clinching the No. 2 spot in the team standings.

It was a complete contrast of the club’s debut in the PFL in last November’s Copa Paulino Alcantara, where they finished winless.

The Gentle Giants turned heads in this edition by chalking up four wins, one draw, and one defeat, despite being the newest club to join the PFL.

The club’s promising run could be credited to the partnership of CFC and Hatayspor of the Turkish Super League.

Meanwhile, United City FC upset football powerhouse Kaya FC Iloilo, 3-2, to win the Copa Paulino Alcantara title.

Kenshiro Daniels, Hikaru Minegish, and Mike Ott scored the goals for United City FC while Audie Menzi and Jhanjhan Melliza scored a goal apiece for Kaya FC Iloilo.

