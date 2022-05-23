Gabunilas scores impressive win over Sueno

CEBU CITY, Philippines—ARQ Boxing Stable stalwart John Paul “Angas ng Cebu” Gabunilas put up an impressive showing, defeating Ricardo Sueno in the main event of the “Engkwentro Singko” last Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the Bonifacio R. Bacaltos Sports and Cultural Centrum in Sibonga town, southern Cebu.

Gabunilas’ ring prowess prevailed over the more experienced Sueno and he dominated the score cards from the three judges. Judge Edward Ligas scored it 100-89, Rafael Osumo had it 98-91, while Neil Papas scored it 97-92, all in favor the of the 21-year-old Barangay Pardo, Cebu City native.

With the victory, Gabunilas who is also the reigning Oriental Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) youth light flyweight champion, improved to seven wins (five by knockouts) on top of one defeat.

He also extended his winning streak to five while Sueno dropped to 10-6-4 (win-loss-draw) with three knockouts and extended his losing skid to three bouts.

Gabunilas perfectly timed his combinations while displaying superb defense that frustrated Sueno throughout the bout.

There were numerous occassions that Gabunilas displayed confidence by showboating, to the delighted of the fans at ring side.

Sueno was deducted a point for striking Gabunilas with rabbit punches, which is illegal not just in boxing, but also in other combat sports.

Meanwhile, hard-hitting welterweight Rodel Wenceslao forced his opponent, Mark Sales, to wave the white flag after the second round.

Sales refused to continue to fight after the second round after absorbing Wenceslao’s power punches.

The victory improved Wenceslao’s record to 16-19-2 (win-loss-draw) while Sales suffered his 45th loss against 23 wins and five draws.

In the undercard, reigning OPBF silver flyweight champion April Jay “Astro Boy” Abne scored a second round technical knockout (TKO) win versus Arnold Garde.

Abne perfectly landed a counter left hook that downed Garde for good at the 1:33 mark of the second round.

Abne earned his ninth win and fifth knockout victory against one defeat. Garde dropped to 10-13-3.

In the other undercard bouts, Bryan James Wild defeated Jason Dogelio via split decision, Berland Robles scored a unanimous decision victory over Reymark Alicaba, Rodex Piala won by unanimous decision against Ivor Lastrilla, Ian Abne defeated Ronald Ewican, Briz Piala edged Jay-ar Aliasot, Ramil Macado beat Jovab LUcas, and Yeroge Gura bested Vicente Bautista.

