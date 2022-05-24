Palawan to have cloudy skies, rains on Tuesday due to habagat — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Cloudy skies and intermittent rain showers will persist in Palawan on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, due to the southwest monsoon, locally known as “habagat,” the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported.

“Magiging maulap ang kalangitan na may kalat-kalat na pag-ulan at thunderstorms sa Palawan. Samantala, sa mga nalalabing bahagi ng Luzon, kasama ang Metro Manila, ay magiging bahagyang maulap hanggang sa maulap ang kalangitan na may tsansa ng mga pag-ulan, lalo na sa bandang hapon o gabi,” said Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio.

(Palawan will have cloudy skies with isolated rains and thunderstorms. Meanwhile, in the remaining areas of Luzon, including Metro Manila, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of rain are expected, especially during the afternoon or evening.)

The state weather bureau also warned of possible flash floods or landslides in these areas during severe thunderstorms.

While no gale warning has been raised by Pagasa, Aurelio said that moderate to rough coastal waters are expected in the western sections of Luzon.

