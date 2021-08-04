Cebu among 50 Best Islands in the World

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebu, once again, has been named as one of the best islands in the world.

International travel website Big 7 Travel unveiled their list of Best 50 Islands in the World last July 28, 2021, in which Cebu, together with Palawan, was included.

“Using aggregated scores from previous media results, and contributions from the Big 7 Travel editorial team, these are the most amazing islands to visit right now,” Big 7 Travel said.

Cebu ranked 25th, next to Aitutaki of The Cook Islands in the South Pacific. The island was cited for its ‘sugar-white beaches, clear emerald waters, hot springs, and several jungle waterfalls.’

“For an unforgettable experience, you’ll want to head to Oslob on the southern tip of Cebu. This is where you can go swimming with whale sharks,” the site said.

“Be sure to try some tuba, the coconut nectar wine which is best drunk fresh when it is still sweet,” it added.

Palawan is also part of the list, ranking second.

Big 7 travel said Palawan ‘feels untouched, with white sandy beaches and tropical jungle. As soon as you step foot here, you’ll instantly agree it’s one of the best islands in the world.’

Lummi Island, Washington in the U.S. topped the list.

Last year, renowned magazine Condé Nast Traveler named Cebu as the Best Island in Asia.

/ bmjo

