Lawyer-vlogger Trixie Cruz-Angeles is Marcos’ press secretary

MANILA, Philippines — Lawyer and radio commentator-vlogger Rose Beatrix “Trixie” Cruz-Angeles has been named as the head of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) under the administration of presumptive president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Atty. Vic Rodriguez, Marcos’ chief-of-staff and incoming executive secretary, said Wednesday, May 25, 2022, Cruz-Angeles has accepted the offer to serve as PCOO chief.

“I am grateful for the opportunity I am given to take part in the administration of President Bongbong Marcos as his Press Secretary,” Cruz-Angeles was quoted as saying in a press release of the Marcos camp.

“It is with humility that I accept the nomination and assume the responsibility of running the affairs of the PCOO,” she added.

As the PCOO chief, among the tasks of Cruz-Angeles is the conduct of regular press briefings to media practitioners covering Malacañang activities.

READ MORE:

Comelec: No proof of vote shaving, padding

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy