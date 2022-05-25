Lawyer-vlogger Trixie Cruz-Angeles is Marcos’ press secretary

By: Neil Arwin Mercado - Inquirer.net | May 25,2022 - 10:31 AM
Angeles PCOO

Rose Beatrix “Trixie” Cruz-Angeles. Inquirer file

MANILA, Philippines — Lawyer and radio commentator-vlogger Rose Beatrix “Trixie” Cruz-Angeles has been named as the head of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) under the administration of presumptive president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Atty. Vic Rodriguez, Marcos’ chief-of-staff and incoming executive secretary, said Wednesday, May 25, 2022, Cruz-Angeles has accepted the offer to serve as PCOO chief.

“I am grateful for the opportunity I am given to take part in the administration of President Bongbong Marcos as his Press Secretary,” Cruz-Angeles was quoted as saying in a press release of the Marcos camp.

“It is with humility that I accept the nomination and assume the responsibility of running the affairs of the PCOO,” she added.

As the PCOO chief, among the tasks of Cruz-Angeles is the conduct of regular press briefings to media practitioners covering Malacañang activities.

