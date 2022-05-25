Lawyer-vlogger Trixie Cruz-Angeles is Marcos’ press secretary
MANILA, Philippines — Lawyer and radio commentator-vlogger Rose Beatrix “Trixie” Cruz-Angeles has been named as the head of the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) under the administration of presumptive president Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.
Atty. Vic Rodriguez, Marcos’ chief-of-staff and incoming executive secretary, said Wednesday, May 25, 2022, Cruz-Angeles has accepted the offer to serve as PCOO chief.
“I am grateful for the opportunity I am given to take part in the administration of President Bongbong Marcos as his Press Secretary,” Cruz-Angeles was quoted as saying in a press release of the Marcos camp.
“It is with humility that I accept the nomination and assume the responsibility of running the affairs of the PCOO,” she added.
As the PCOO chief, among the tasks of Cruz-Angeles is the conduct of regular press briefings to media practitioners covering Malacañang activities.
