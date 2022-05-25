Comelec: No proof of vote shaving, padding

MANILA, Philippines — There is no proof of any vote shaving or vote padding in the recently-concluded May polls, Commission on Elections (Comelec) acting spokesperson John Rex Laudiangco assured the public Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

Laudiangco was asked about the possibility of a “massive vote shaving” as claimed by Bayan Muna Representative Ferdinand Gaite.

“Up to this point, we have received no proof of any vote shaving. In fact, this election was so transparent that within a matter of three hours, 80 percent of all the election returns have been transmitted to the transparency server,” he responded on ANC’s Headstart.

The acting spokesperson noted that poll watchdog Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting has not found any fraud in the elections.

The match rate of the random manual audit and the election returns meanwhile is at 99 percent, added Laudiangco.

Citing these factors, he said the Comelec is firm that the elections are free of fraud.

“We maintain that the elections is free of fraud, no vote shaving or vote padding for any sorts and the people can prove that their votes had been counted and canvassed by the both of the National Board of Canvassers and being counted by National Board of Canvassers for president and vice president,” he said.

Based on the partial and unofficial count, the presumptive president is former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. with 31.1 million votes.

Marcos’ running mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, is the presumptive vice president with 31.5 million votes.

READ MORE:

1Cebu to hold mass oath-taking, to invite BBM & Sara

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy