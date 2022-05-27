Pagasa: Rainy Friday in parts of Visayas, Mindanao; fair weather elsewhere

By: Beatrice Pinlac - Inquirer.net | May 27,2022 - 07:54 AM
rainy

| pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — The intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Mindanao, Central Visayas, and Western Visayas, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Friday, May 27, 2022.

“ITCZ pa rin po ‘yong nakakaapekto dito sa may area ng Mindanao kaya makulimlim na panahon na may kalat-kalat na mga pag-ulan, pagkidlat at pagkulog ang mararanasan diyan sa areas ng Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, at diyan sa may area ng Bangsamoro,” Pagasa weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said.

(The ITCZ will continue affecting the Mindanao area, so expect cloudy skies with sparse rains, lightning, and thunderstorms in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Bangsamoro regions.)

The same weather conditions, Pagasa added, will prevail in Central and Western Visayas, warning residents in these areas of possible flash floods or landslides.

The rest of the country, including Metro Manila, will have generally fair weather with intermittent rains, especially in the afternoon and evening.

Pagasa has not raised any gale warning over the country’s seaboards.

