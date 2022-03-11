Cebu experiencing rain due to thunderstorms

Mandaue City, Cebu—Moderate to heavy rainshower with lightning and strong winds due to thunderstorms are affecting some areas of Cebu on Friday morning, March 11, 2022.

Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City, Cordova, Consolacion, Mandaue City, Cebu City, Talisay City, Minglanilla, Naga City and Liloan are among those affected, according to an advisory posted at the Pagasa Visayas Regional Services Facebook page at 7:46 a.m..

“This weather condition may persist one to two hours and may affect nearby areas,” Pagasa Visayas said.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts associated with these hazards, which include flash floods and landslides. Keep monitoring for updates,” the advisory read.

In a regional forecast posted 5 a.m., Pagasa Visayas said Eastern Visayas and Kalayaan Islands will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the LPA/shearline.

“The rest of Visayas, the rest of Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to easterlies/localized thunderstorms,” it added.

The forecast also said that moderate to strong winds from east to southeast will prevail over Visayas, Palawan, including Kalayaan Islands and Occidental Mindoro with moderate to rough seas.

