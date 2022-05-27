Entertainment Music

Depeche Mode keyboard player Andrew Fletcher dies aged 60

By: May 27, 2022
Depeche Mode’s Andrew Fletcher performs on stage during their concert of the tour ‘Touring the Angel’ in Zagreb’s sports hall, Croatia March 22, 2006. (REUTERS/file photo)

Depeche Mode’s Andrew Fletcher performs on stage during their concert of the tour ‘Touring the Angel’ in Zagreb’s sports hall, Croatia March 22, 2006. (REUTERS/file photo)

LONDON  – Andrew Fletcher, the keyboard player and founder member of British electronic pioneers Depeche Mode has died, the group said on Thursday. He was 60.

“We are shocked and filled with overwhelming sadness with the untimely passing of our dear friend, family member, and bandmate Andy ‘Fletch’ Fletcher,” the group said on Twitter.

Depeche Mode were formed in Basildon, eastern England, in 1980 with the line up of Fletcher, Vince Clarke, Martin Gore and David Gahan. Their debut 1981 album “Speak & Spell” put them at the centre of the British new wave scene.

After Alan Wilder replaced Clarke in 1982, the band went on to find international success with the albums “Violator” in 1990 and “Songs of Faith and Devotion” in 1993.

gsg

TAGS:
Latest Stories
Most Read

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.