‘Green Bones,’ ‘Isang Himala’ nangharos sa MMFF 2024 Gabi ng Parangal

GMA Pictures’ “Green Bones” ang migawas nga dakong mananaog sa Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2024 Gabi ng Parangal human kini mihakot ug unom ka tropeyo apil na ang Best Picture, Best Actor alang kang Dennis Trillo, ug Best Supporting Actor ni Ruru Madrid.

Kini gisundan sa “Isang Himala,” nga midaog isip 4th Best Picture, lakip na ang Best Supporting Actress award ni Kakki Teodoro ug uban pang kadaugan.

Sa laing bahin, nasungkit ni Judy Ann Santos and Bes Actress award tungod sa iyang career-defining performance sa pelikulang “Espantaho.”

Nakakuha usab ug top honors ang “The Kingdom” ug “My Future You,” isip 2nd Best Picture ug 3rd Best Picture, respectively.

READ:

Nakadawat usab si Vice Ganda ug Special Jury Citation alang sa iyang performance sa “And The Breadwinner Is…” isip “performer who has broken the ground and gone out of the familiar and comfort zone to prove his growth as an artist and tackle issues relevant to contemporary society.”

Ang host-comedian nakadawat usab sa Gender Sensitivity Award, usa ka espesyal nga rekognisyon nga gihatag sa pelikulang “And The Breadwinner Is…” nga matod pa ni promote ug gender awareness, equality, ug inclusivity.

See the full list of winners below:

Best Picture: “Green Bones”

2nd Best Picture: “The Kingdom”

3rd Best Picture: “My Future You”

4th Best Picture: “Isang Himala”

Best Actress: Judy Ann Santos of “Espantaho”

Best Actor: Dennis Trillo of “Green Bones”

Best Supporting Actress: Kakki Teodoro of “Isang Himala”

Best Supporting Actor: Ruru Madrid of “Green Bones”

Best Director: Michael Tuviera for “The Kingdom” and Crisanto Aquino for “My Future You.”

Best Child Performer: Sienna Stevens of “Green Bones”

Breakthrough Performance: Seth Fedelin of “My Future You”

Best Screenplay: “Green Bones”

Best Float: “Uninvited” and “Topakk”

Best Cinematography: “Green Bones”

Best Editing: “My Future You”

Best Production Design: “The Kingdom”

Best Sound Design: “Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital”

Best Original Theme Song: Juan Karlos’ “Ang Himala Ay Nasa Puso” from the musical entry “Isang Himala.”

Best Musical Score: “Isang Himala”

Best Visual Effects: “The Kingdom”

Special Jury Citation: Vice Ganda of “And The Breadwinner Is…”

Gender Sensitivity Award: “And The Breadwinner Is…”

Special Jury Prize: “Topakk” and “Isang Himala”

MMFF Lifetime Achievement Award: Joseph “Erap” Ejercito-Estrada

FPJ Memorial Award for Excellence: “Topakk”

Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award: “The Kingdom”

Since its inception in 1975, the MMFF has been a cornerstone of Philippine cinema, showcasing the best of local films during the holiday season.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP