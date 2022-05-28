DSWD turns over P18.9 M isolation facility to Alegria town

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has unveiled one of its biggest isolation facilities in Cebu Province through the Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (KALAHI-CIDSS) in Alegria, Cebu last May 18, 2022.

In a statement released on May 26, DSWD in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) said nine barangays in Alegria town decided to build this sustainable and operational facility.

The regional agency said DSWD through the KALAHI-CIDSS program invested a total of P18.9 million, including the counterpart contribution of the local government of Alegria, to put up the 13-room isolation facility.

Alegria’s isolation facility is complete with amenities, medical equipment, personal protective equipment, and disinfectants in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, Alegria Mayor Verna Magallon said, the new administration would ensure that the facility is operationalized. This could also be used as an infirmary, laboratory and for their town’s other medical needs.

DSWD Usec. Danilo Pamonag led the turn over ceremony of the facility to local officials and personnel of Alegria’s Rural Health Unit.

“Sinisimbolo ng isang mahusay at nagkakaisang pamayanan ang kulturang gusto natin makamtan upang magkaroon ng totoo at makabuluhang pagbabago (A good and united community symbolizes the culture that we want to have in order to bring a real and meaningful change),” Pamonag said.

With the implementation of the Community-Driven Development of KALAHI-CIDSS, Pamonag said, he hopes to see more volunteers to stay committed to the program and hopes that this will capacitate them to become public servants that advocate for good governance.

