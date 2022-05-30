7 areas in Cebu province remain under Alert Level 1 — DOH-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The seven localities in Cebu province that were already been downgraded to Alert Level 1 will retain its current status until June 15, local health officials here said.

Dr. Mary Jean Loreche, chief pathologist of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7), said Talisay City and the towns of Alcoy, Borbon, Oslob, Pilar, Santander, and Tudela will stay under Alert Level 1. These areas were previously deescalated to the most lenient quarantine classification.

“Municipalities or LGUs (local government units) under Alert Level 1 stay as-is unless escalated,” said Loreche in a message sent to reporters.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease (IATF) on May 27 recommended that Alert Level 1 will be extended in Cebu’s tri-cities – Cebu, Lapu-Lapu, and Mandaue – until June 15.

The national government’s anti-COVID task force, however, did not mention any recommendations for the seven localities in Cebu province.

But according to Loreche, a provision in the IATF Resolution No. 168-A states that there will be no changes in the quarantine classification for local governments not affected by the latest recommendations.

“So all questions re: Talisay and the other LGUs of Cebu province previously mentioned as Alert Level 1, they remain despite not mentioned in the latest announcements,” she added.

The rest of Cebu province, on the other hand, stays under a ‘stricter’ Alert Level 2 until June 15.

