Metro Manila, various provinces to stay under Alert Level 1
MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and various provinces across the country will remain under Alert Level 1 from June 1 to 15, Malacañang announced Friday.
In a Palace briefing, Acting Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Kris Ablan announced that the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the recommendation for the alert level status.
Aside from Metro Manila, the following areas will be under the most relaxed alert level:
Cordillera Administrative Region
Abra
Apayao
Kalinga
Mountain Province
Baguio City
Region 1
Ilocos Norte
Ilocos Sur
La Union
Pangasinan
Dagupan City
Region 2
Batanes
Cagayan
Isabela
Nueva Vizcaya
Quirino
City of Santiago
Region 3
Aurora
Bataan
Bulacan
Nueva Ecija
Pampanga
Tarlac
Zambales
Angeles City
Olongapo City
Region 4-A
Batangas
Cavite
Laguna
Rizal
Lucena City
Region 4-B
Marinduque
Oriental Mindoro
Romblon
Puerto Princesa City
Region 5
Albay
Catanduanes
Naga City
Region 6
Aklan
Capiz
Guimaras
Iloilo
Bacolod City
Iloilo City
Region 7
Siquijor
Cebu City
Lapu-Lapu City
Mandaue City
Region 8
Biliran
Eastern Samar
Southern Leyte
Ormoc city
Tacloban City
Region 9
Zamboanga City
Region 10
Bukidnon
Camiguin
Misamis Oriental
Cagayan de Oro City
Iligan City
Region 11
Davao City
Davao Oriental
Caraga Administrative Region
Surigao del Sur
Butuan City
/MUF
