Metro Manila, various provinces to stay under Alert Level 1

By: Christia Marie Ramos - Reporter / @CMRamosINQ - Inquirer.net | May 27,2022 - 01:48 PM

FILE PHOTO: Vehicles on Edsa, Metro Manila’s main thoroughfare. NIÑO JESUS ORBETA / PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and various provinces across the country will remain under Alert Level 1 from June 1 to 15, Malacañang announced Friday.

In a Palace briefing, Acting Deputy Presidential Spokesperson Kris Ablan announced that the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved the recommendation for the alert level status.

Aside from Metro Manila, the following areas will be under the most relaxed alert level:

Cordillera Administrative Region

Abra

Apayao

Kalinga

Mountain Province

Baguio City

Region 1

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Dagupan City

Region 2

Batanes

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

City of Santiago

Region 3

Aurora

Bataan

Bulacan

Nueva Ecija

Pampanga

Tarlac

Zambales

Angeles City 

Olongapo City

Region 4-A

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Rizal

Lucena City

Region 4-B

Marinduque

Oriental Mindoro

Romblon

Puerto Princesa City

Region 5

Albay

Catanduanes

Naga City

Region 6

Aklan

Capiz

Guimaras 

Iloilo

Bacolod City

Iloilo City

Region 7

Siquijor

Cebu City

Lapu-Lapu City

Mandaue City

Region 8

Biliran 

Eastern Samar

Southern Leyte

Ormoc city

Tacloban City

Region 9

Zamboanga City

Region 10

Bukidnon

Camiguin

Misamis Oriental 

Cagayan de Oro City

Iligan City

Region 11

Davao City

Davao Oriental

Caraga Administrative Region

Surigao del Sur

Butuan City

/MUF

