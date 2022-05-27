Tricities in Cebu remain under Alert Level 1 until June 15

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Tricities of Cebu, Mandaue, and Lapu-Lapu will remain under Alert Level 1 until June 15, 2022, while the rest of Cebu remains under Alert Level 2.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID or IATF) has released the new classification on Friday, May 27, 2022, placing at least 88 areas under Alert Level 1.

This means that Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Lapu-Lapu City can enjoy relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, while the towns and cities in Cebu Province will have minimal restrictions under Alert Level 2.

However, it must be noted that Cebu Island has been generally implementing a one-island policy allowing only minimal differences in the towns and cities in the island regardless of the Alert Level status.

The Alert Level status is also affected by the vaccination achievement of the local government unit (LGU) emphasizing on vaccination for senior citizens, causing the disparity in the alert level status in the LGUs.

Even though the Tricities and Province are placed under different Alert Level statuses, the residents in the island will not feel any difference in travel, capacities, and general health guidelines.

In Cebu City, only 24 active cases have been recorded for May 27, 2022, with a 1.09 daily positivity rate.

The city, which has the most number of hospitals in the island, also have a record low COVID-19 critical care occupancy rate at 1.72 percent for public hospitals and 0.29 percent for private hospitals.

RELATED STORIES

Metro Manila, various provinces to stay under Alert Level 1

NCR still under Alert Level 1; Some provinces remain under Alert Level 2 — IATF

VVOC: No expiring COVID-19 vaccines by the end of June

/dbs

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy