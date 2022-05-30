UB Huishan rules FIBA 3×3 World Tour Manila Masters

CEBU CITY, Philippines—UB Huishan emerged as the more formidable Serbian team in the finals of the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 World Tour Manila Masters after beating Liman Huishan NE, 20-17, late Sunday night, May 29, 2022, at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

The one-two punch combo of Marko Brankovic and Dejan Majstorovic powered the No. 1 3×3 team in the world to the crown, duplicating their dominating win in another World Tour leg in Japan exactly two weeks ago.

Brankovic led UB with nine points and five rebounds while Majstorovic added eight points as UB Huishan flied back to Serbia with a $40,000 purse.

Majstorovic, 34, was later on crowned as the Manila Masters’ Most Valuable Player, adding yet another valuable piece to his stacked collection.

“It feels amazing. We want to prove that we are the best team in the world. And we did it. We need to stay calm, work hard, and keep playing the same way,” said Majstorovic.

UB had a flawless campaign, winning all three games in the tournament. They took down Warsaw, Melbourne, and then Liman for the title.

Liman was led by the eight points and four rebounds of Stefan Kojic.

The scores:

Ub 20 – Brankovic 9, Majstorovic 8, Stojacic 3, Barac 0.

Liman 17 – Kojic 8, Vasic 5, Ratkov 4, Kilijian 0.

