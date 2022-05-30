UB Huishan rules FIBA 3×3 World Tour Manila Masters

By: Dale Rosal - CDN Digital | May 30,2022 - 04:10 PM
UB Huishan

UB Huishan’s players celebrate after topping the  2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 World Tour Manila Masters last Sunday. | Photo from Chooks Pilipinas

CEBU CITY, Philippines—UB Huishan emerged as the more formidable Serbian team in the finals of the 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3×3 World Tour Manila Masters after beating Liman Huishan NE, 20-17, late Sunday night, May 29, 2022, at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

The one-two punch combo of Marko Brankovic and Dejan Majstorovic powered the No. 1 3×3 team in the world to the crown, duplicating their dominating win in another World Tour leg in Japan exactly two weeks ago.

Brankovic led UB with nine points and five rebounds while Majstorovic added eight points as UB Huishan flied back to Serbia with a $40,000 purse. 

Majstorovic, 34, was later on crowned as the Manila Masters’ Most Valuable Player, adding yet another valuable piece to his stacked collection.

“It feels amazing. We want to prove that we are the best team in the world. And we did it. We need to stay calm, work hard, and keep playing the same way,” said Majstorovic.

UB had a flawless campaign, winning all three games in the tournament. They took down Warsaw, Melbourne, and then Liman for the title.

Liman was led by the eight points and four rebounds of Stefan Kojic. 

The scores:

Ub 20 – Brankovic 9, Majstorovic 8, Stojacic 3, Barac 0.

Liman 17 – Kojic 8, Vasic 5, Ratkov 4, Kilijian 0.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Serbian teams arrive early for Manila Masters

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.
Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: 2022 Chooks-to-Go FIBA 3x3 World Tour Manila Masters, 3-on-3 basketball, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, FIBA 3x3, Liman Huishan NE, philippine basketball, Philippine Sports, UB Huishan

Subscribe to our regional newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and
acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

We use cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website. By continuing, you are agreeing to our use of cookies. To find out more, please click this link.