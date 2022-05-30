LTO-7 recommends cancellation of another major motorcycle dealer’s accreditation

(Updated) CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) has recommended the cancellation of the Manufacturer, Assembler, Importer, Rebuilder, Dealer, and Other Entities (MAIRDOEs) Accreditation of another major motorcycle dealer in Cebu City.

In a press statement, the LTO-7 said regional director Victor Caindec endorsed eight resolutions against the motorcycle dealership’s branch in Jakosalem, Cebu City, for alleged violation of LTO Administrative Order AVT-2014-023. This happened a month after Caindec first filed a formal resolution to cancel and blacklist the MAIRDOEs Accreditation of another, but connected, motorcycle dealer to the LTO Central Office.

CDN Digital is withholding the name of the motorcycle dealer and its owners since it has yet to get its side on the matter.

The formal resolution that Caindec recently filed against the motorcycle dealer, particularly in its Jakosalem, Cebu City branch, was endorsed to LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Edgar Galvante. It was endorsed through the Office of Executive Director and lawyer Romeo Vera Cruz last May 25, 2022, which imposes the penalty of blacklisting due to multiple violations of its MAIRDOEs accreditation.

Caindec, in his resolution, presented eight violations and offenses allegedly committed by the motorcycle dealer, as it allegedly committed fraud in its stocks and sales reporting and submitted fake or falsified stocks sales periodic reports involving a motorcycle purchase.

Section 9 of LTO Administrative Order AVT-2014-023 states that cancellation of Certificate of Accreditation and blacklisting and cancellation of Certificate of Stocks Reported (CSR), sales report, and registration is warranted when there is the submission of fraudulent, fake, or falsified stock/sales periodic reports as required by law, rules, and regulations.

The regional agency, earlier, said that one of the primary requirements for obtaining MAIRDOEs accreditation is to “truthfully report the true nature of a sale.”

LTO-7 said it is the LTO chief who will impose administrative penalties against motorcycle dealers after the Assistant Secretary finds it justifiable to cancel the accreditation.

The LTO-7 said that the dealers have been allegedly abusing the system of MAIRDOEs by pretending not to have the original certificate of registration and stating that it is with LTO.

