‘Drug problem remains persistent and prevalent problem in the country’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The drug problem remains a persistent and prevalent problem in the country affecting both micro and macro perspective.

Hon. Pamela Baring, 1st Vice Executive Judge of the Regional Trial Court in Cebu and the presiding judge of RTC 21, said this, adding that in a day, she receives an average of a hundred of filed cases on illegal drugs.

Baring said that existence of illegal drugs here affect not only the lives of the people but also the national security and safety.

“Sa akin lang, everyday ay 100 to 150 a day but imagine nyo po in a month. Ganung prevalent ang problema sa druga,” Baring said.

(For me, I receive 100 to 150 cases a day and imagine it for a month. That is how prevalent the drug problem here is.)

For his part, Levi Ortiz, regional director of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7), said that as per his general assessment on the drug war in Central Visayas, they notice a dent in drug supply.

“Grabe ang cases but if you compare it before mas grabe ang sa una. From the point of view of the law enforcement, daghan tag makuha, karon ginagmay nalang. Ni lessen gyud ang flow sa market sa drugs, particularly shabu diri sa Region 7,” Ortiz said.

(The previous cases were worse compared to now. From the point of view of the law enforcement, we confiscated a lot but now, only a few. The flow of illegal drugs in the market has really lessened, particularly shabu in Region 7.)

On Monday, PDEA-7, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies, conducted the dangerous drugs destruction. A total of P99.6 million worth of illegal drugs were destroyed.

