Two die in Lapu motorcycle accident

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Two men died in a motorcycle accident at the Lapu-Lapu side of the Marcelo Fernan Bridge late Sunday evening, May 29, 2022.

Police Master Sergeant Alain Bandolon, desk officer of Pusok Police Station, identified the victims as Junard Esconde Alpas, a 26-years-old water refilling crew and a resident of Barangay Alang-Alang in Mandaue City, and Bethoveen Pacho Tobias, 33 years old and a resident of Tabok also in Mandaue City.

Bandolon said that the two were on board a motorcycle traveling through the bridge from Mandaue City to Lapu-Lapu City when the accident happened.

According to Bandolon, whoever was driving the motorcycle may have been going too fast because when they reached a curved area of the bridge in Barangay Pusok, the driver lost control of the motorcycle, which led them to hit the curb and crash.

Police have yet to determine who was driving the motorcycle at the time of the accident.

When the motorcycle crashed, the two were thrown off from the motorcycle and went over the concrete barriers of the bridge before landing at ML Quezon Highway, which is the road beneath the curved area of the bridge.

The motorcycle was left on the bridge.

Bandolon said that they suspect that the victims were drunk when the accident happened.

“Murag hubog man tong sila. Masimhot man sa ilang baho nga nakainom,” Bandolon said.

(They seemed to be intoxicated. They smelled like they were drunk.)

Rescuers from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO) responded to the area and brought the victims to the nearest hospital.

Alpas, however, was declared dead on arrival (DOA), while Tobias died while being treated at the hospital.

/bmjo

READ MORE:

Pregnant woman jumps off Marcelo Fernan Bridge, lands on passenger ship

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy