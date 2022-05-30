PDEA-7 destroys P99.6M worth of illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of P99.6 million worth of illegal drugs were destroyed through burning on Monday, May 30, in one of the funeral homes in Cebu City to prevent its recirculation in the local market.

The drugs that included P90.7 million worth of shabu were confiscated during joint operations made by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Unit in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in the last 11 years.

These were kept at the PDEA-7 custodial facility for use as evidence while the cases of the drug couriers remain pending in court.

Levi Ortiz, PDEA-7 director, said the recycling of confiscated drugs is prohibited by law. And to prevent this from happening, they made sure to properly secure their custodial facility.

The facility is secured using three locks that are assigned to three different individuals for safekeeping. And this can’t be opened in the absence of a court order.

Thermal Decomposition

On Monday, PDEA-7 led the disposal of the confiscated drugs that included 13 kilos of shabu worth P90.7 million; 74 kilos of marijuana worth P8.8 million, and four kilos of ephedrine valued at P7,097.

The drugs were disposed through thermal decomposition where in a high degree of temperature was used to destroy these.

PDEA-7 said the process is safe since thermal decomposition machines are also equip with a scrubber that eliminates odor that may be inhaled by those who are nearby.

Ortiz said they also continue to coordinate with the Cebu City government on their request for assistance for the planned acquisition of their own thermal decomposition facility.

Since they do not have one for now, they had to use the facility located at the Cosmopolitan Funeral Homes in downtown Cebu City.

Community Support

Meanwhile, Ortiz and Judge Pamela Baring-Uy of the Regional Trial Court in Cebu City, who witnessed the burning of the illegal drugs, said the government’s anti-drugs campaign will not succeed without the support of the community.

Both officials asked the Cebuanos to coordinate with law enforcement agencies to keep Cebu a safe and secure place.

Ortiz said, they have so far been successful in putting a ‘dent’ to the supply of illegal drugs in the local market.

“Sauna dagko kay tag makuha, kilo-kilo. Karon ginagmay nalang. Ni lessen gyud ang flow sa market sa drugs particularly shabu diri sa region 7… hopefully maminus ona nato puhon with the help of everyone,” Ortiz said.

RELATED STORIES

PDEA-7 closes 24 drug dens in CV since January 2022

PDEA-7 to Cebu City brgys: Help us monitor transients in your areas

PDEA-7 agents shut down Lahug ‘drug den’, nab 3 men, seize P68K shabu

/ dcb

Subscribe to our regional newsletter By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy