Social media helped in identifying alleged salvage victim in Consolacion



CEBU CITY, Philippines — With the help of social media, the alleged salvage victim found in Barangay Sacsac in Consolacion last May 28, 2022, was identified.

The body of Eric Quebo-quebo, 32, a native of Carcar City but residing in Barangay Tabok in Mandaue City, was identified by his live-in partner and cousin on Monday, May 30, 2022, according to investigator Police Staff Sergeant Rechie Gilleran.

The victim was found early morning on Saturday, May 28, with his face covered with duct tape and both hands tied.

Gilleran said that they are still working on determining the possible motive in the killing of Quebo-quebo.

Gilleran also said that Javonne Guite, 20, who claimed as the victim’s live in partner, and his cousin, Rachell, went to the Consolacion Police Station on Monday after they saw the news about the alleged salvage victim on social media.



They were accompanied by the police to where the victim’s body was temporarily placed and they positively identified the victim as the Quebo-quebo.

Based on the initial information that they have, the victim was detained in 2016 at the Cebu City Jail for illegal drugs but was released in January 21, 2021.

For now, Gilleran said that they still are doing background check on the victim.

As per their initial information, Gilleran said that he was last seen on May 27. The victim’s family said he did not receive any death threats prior to the incident.

Earlier, Consolacion police said that there is a chance that the victim was killed in the area as there were two empty shells of unknown caliber of firearm found at the crime scene.

