More than 3,000 schools in CV start limited face-to-face classes

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A total of 3,653 schools in Central Visayas have already started their limited face-to-face classes on Monday, May 30, 2022, the Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) said.

Without giving specific numbers, DepEd 7 Director Salustiano Jimenez said the majority of the schools that already implemented limited face-to-face classes on Monday are from Cebu Province Schools Division, which also has the most number of schools in the region. It is followed by Bohol and Negros Oriental Schools Divisions respectively.

Of the number, about 200 are private schools.

Jimenez said that DepEd required the schools to comply with the School Safety Assessment Tool (SSAT) that contains the requirements for the limited face-to-face classes. These include the class scheduling, the school programs, the physical requirements like school’s designated exit and entrance, and other health protocols required to be followed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Aside from that, we also requested to submit the concurrence from the LGU (local government unit). Aside from this, ang atong consent from parents or ato lang g-allow na naay PTA (Parents-Teachers Association) resolution supporting the move or the action nga mag limited face-to-face,” he said.

He said they also required the school to submit an endorsement from the Division office to the DepEd regional office, which will validate the school’s compliance to the set conditions and requirements. Once all of these are complied, the school is given a safety seal for the limited face-to-face classes.

Jimenez added the schools have the liberty to create their scheduling and programs for the limited face-to-face classes based on their individual situation and location.

He said DepEd is still implementing the blended type of learning, including the combination of face-to-face classes with other modalities, such as face-to-face classes with online learning, face-to-face with modular printed or with TV-based or radio-based instruction.

Jimenez said that they will also have a regular assessment, as embedded in their Basic Learning Continuity Plan, to see and check the progress and the effectiveness of blended learning with limited face-to-face classes.

He said the target for next school year is to have all of the public and private schools in the country, to implement limited face-to-face class set-up.

“Going back to school is really a welcoming development. I am sure all are interested in going back to school. I just would like to request lang to observe the proper protocols so that we can continue with this modality and probably we can do more in the coming days or in the coming months, or next school year,” he told CDN Digital.

